Broncos’ Brandon Marshall joins teammates on sideline for national anthem

DENVER — Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined the rest of the team on the sideline for the national anthem at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Monday night.

Marshall previously stood in the tunnel with receiver Demaryius Thomas during the first two weeks of the season.

The two joined teammates last week in Baltimore and decided to stand on the sidelines again for week four.

Last season, Marshall often took a knee while the anthem played to protest social injustice and promote police reform.

That evolved into the desire to help people of all races and color and promote and help inspire leadership, Marshall said following the season opener.

Marshall launched the “FEEL” movement. It stands for feed and educate to empower leaders. The idea is to provide families in need help in three categories, food, hygiene, and motivation for leadership growth.

His charity, William Marshall Cares, teamed up with Shop Now To Fund. For every $250 raised, one feel box will go to a family in need in the Las Vegas area, Marshall’s hometown, and in Denver.

Each box includes things such as food, soap, shampoo, as well as headphones and a Samsung tablet that comes with educational material.