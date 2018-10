STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A condominium complex in Steamboat Springs had an unwelcome visitor Sunday afternoon, according to the Steamboat Pilot.

A small black bear wandered into the Bear Claw II condos shortly after 2 p.m. The animal got into a common area and was eventually able to escape on its own, police told the Pilot.

While the bear did not damage the condo complex, it did leave feces behind.

Bear encounters have been common in Colorado’s mountains as winter nears.