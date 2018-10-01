× Bank robbery suspect arrested in Aurora after pursuit

AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested following a bank robbery in Aurora Monday morning.

The Aurora Police Department said the robbery happened at a Wells Fargo on the 2200 block of South Buckley Road.

Officers pursued the suspect, who was apprehended near the intersection of East Cornell Avenue and East Cornell Circle. The intersection is about 4 miles by car from where the robbery took place.

APD said no one was injured and there is no threat to the public.

Police are investigating the case alongside the FBI’s Denver field office.

Authorities did not provide additional details on the circumstances of the robbery.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story listed the bank’s address on Havana Street based on information from Aurora police. It has been corrected.