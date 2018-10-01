Aspire Fitness customers and employees left in limbo after several locations shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A popular Colorado fitness chain abruptly closed their doors at several locations - leaving customers and employees in the lurch.

“They told us through text the same day they closed on September 25th,” Aspire fitness employee, Aishah Santillan, said.

Santillan was stunned to learn she no longer had a job.

“I had nothing saved up – no plan B,” Santillan said.

She relies on her paycheck from Aspire Fitness in Westminster to pay her college tuition, but she didn’t just lose her job. She also has not been paid.

“It’s like 78 hours that I did for the two pay periods. Gone. Nothing,” Santillan, said.

Santillan showed FOX31 several text messages between her and corporate managers. She says when she questioned them about when she would receive her final paychecks, they continue to give her the run around. And she’s not alone.

“I walk up and there’s a big sign on the door saying closed,” Aspire Fitness customer, Eric Gallegos, said.

Several customers showed up, surprised to learn they no longer have a gym. But their bank account doesn’t reflect that. They say they are still being charged and some paid for a year-long membership.

“I paid upfront. They took my credit card and that was it,” Gallegos, said.

“I can’t believe this. Nobody answers my calls,” Aspire Fitness Customer, Jairo Lira, said.

The Problem Solvers went into the Aspire Fitness location at 15550 E 6th Avenue in Aurora, but no one was at the front desk. We waited and waited, but no one came up front. Calls to corporate managers were not returned.

Aspire fitness currently has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau and has 66 complaints lodged against them. For Santillan, she has now filled a wage complaint with the Department of Labor and hopes this will be resolved soon.

“We just want our money. That’s all we want,” Santillan, said.

The Problem Solvers learned that if customers come in in-person to one of their three remaining open locations in Aurora, Greeley or Littleton, they can fill out a cancellation form and employees say it will be honored. Also they say the $58 dollar cancellation fee will be waived if your current location closed.

The Problem Solvers have also learned that Adams County Sheriff Deputies served an eviction notice to the Aspire Fitness Westminster location, 8430 Federal Blvd, in September, because the owners were behind on their rent. Deputies said the owners had 72 hours to comply – but they did not respond. Authorities locked them out of the building.