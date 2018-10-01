A wet weather pattern for Colorado this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few showers will be possible early this evening along with some lightning. The chance for rain tonight should move east of the city by 8 p.m. We then have a pretty good chance later this week to pick up some much need rain.

We will have our first good shot of showers from late Wednesday into early Thursday. So, it would be one of those rare occasions when rain falls overnight.

The next set up for showers arrives over the weekend into early next week. We will have rain in the forecast Saturday, Sunday & Monday. We are also watching closely that late Sunday into early on Monday that some snow could mix with the rain on the west & south side of the city.

The Colorado mountains look to get good moisture in the form of both rain & snow. Heavy rain is possible in SW Colorado from tonight through Wednesday. This is an area of the state that could really use the rain given the extreme drought conditions. The mountains could also be looking at accumulation snow from late this week into early next week with several inches possible. That is also great news for are ski resort starting snow-making operations in preparation for the ski season.

