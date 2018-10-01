3 men charged with murder in Five Points shooting in April

DENVER — Three men have been charged in connection with the April shooting death of another man in the Five Points neighborhood, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Vincent Harper, 29, Joshua Cunningham, 20, and Clemente Roberts, 19, have each been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, one count of first-degree murder with extreme indifference, two counts of first-degree attempted murder with extreme indifference and one count of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The charges were filed in Denver District Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that the three shot and killed 26-year-old Jekylis Ross-Henderson and wounded another man in the 800 block of East 20th Avenue late on the evening of April 30.

An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 19 and Harper was arrested the same day by the Denver Police Department.

Cunningham and Roberts were in the Arapahoe County Jail on unrelated charges when arrest warrants were issued for them on Sept. 20.

Prosecutors did not release more information about the shooting, saying the arrest affidavits for all three are sealed.

Harper had an advisement hearing last week and is due back in court on Friday. Cunningham and Roberts are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 12.