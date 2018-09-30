× Woman killed in 5-vehicle crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A woman died from her injuries following a serious crash in Lakewood Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 12:45 p.m., five vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Kipling Street. A 25-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, a Lakewood Police Department spokesperson said.

LPD said a 47-year-old man rammed into another vehicle at a red light, pushing it into the intersection, where it was then hit by other vehicles.

The at-fault driver was also taken to the hospital. Police did not know of any other injuries.

Speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

Police shut down the intersection but have since reopened it.