Video shows postal worker urinating on porch of Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Surveillance video caught a postal worker leaving more than mail after walking onto the porch of a Memphis home.

The homeowner sent video to WHBQ that shows the mailman urinating while walking up the stairs to the door of the Castle Avenue residence.

The disgusted resident said he won’t touch his mail out of concern for what might be on it. He shared the video on Facebook and wrote:

“We just moved in a month ago and My front porch may be a work in progress but however no one deserves this !! Mail man pissed on our front porch then touched our mail. #memphis”

United States Postal Service officials say they are investigating, and sent this statement to WHBQ: