Wet week ahead for Colorado as tropical moisture arrives

DENVER -- Monday morning will start off with low clouds and patchy fog in eastern Colorado. Southwest Colorado will wake up to scattered showers. Storms and showers will move east across the mountains Monday, reaching the Front Range by the afternoon.

Denver will hit a high temperature of 79 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and a 20-percent chance of showers and storms.

Rain chances are here to stay for the rest of the week. High temperatures will warm to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered showers and storms each day. Rainfall totals will range from a few tenths of an inch to 2 inches through Wednesday across Colorado, with more rainfall to come.

The wet week is all thanks to what is now Hurricane Rosa in the Pacific Ocean. Rosa will move northeast over the next few days, bringing moisture and rainfall to the Southwestern U.S.

Rain chances stick around on Friday and stay for the weekend with temperatures cooling down to the 60s and 70s.

