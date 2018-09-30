Supporters, survivors band together to race for the cure

DENVER — Women and men decked out in pink brought some light to a gloomy day as the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure kicked off downtown Sunday morning.

“Cancer is such a scary thing and it’s still a mystery at times,” said Jennifer Herffernan, whose aunt is a two-time breast cancer survivor. “I think it drew us closer as a family.”

“Breast cancer affects every woman in your life, whether they have been diagnosed or not because they always have the potential to be diagnosed,” said Mia Ransom Parnell, who is celebrating 21 years of remission.

Jill Fricker, CEO of Komen Denver, said the goal of the foundation is “to ensure everyone has access to the breast health and cancer care that they need.” However, she acknowledges a drop in the numbers. “The numbers have declined in the number of race participants,” she said.

Amy McCune is celebrating 10 years of remission and she had a large group – known as “Amy’s Army” – to show their support. “I want to support a good cause and it’s my girlfriend’s mom,” said a young member of the “Army.”

Cindy Bird, a cancer survivor, said that the race and foundation “remind you that you’re not alone.” “Women are strong, women are fierce,” she said.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation has the lofty goal of slashing the rate of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the next eight years.

When the day is done and the race over, the strong men and women who have looked cancer right in the eye know that tomorrow isn’t a given, but today, they share their stories in the hopes of helping others.

“I’m just not afraid of anything,” said Ransom Parnell.