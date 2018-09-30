× Remains of 1980 cold case victim believed found in Chaffee County

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators representing local and federal agencies said they believed they found remains of a woman who disappeared from Salida nearly 40 years ago.

Beverly England, a 32-year-old mother of two, went missing June 12, 1980.

The area of the recent search is the same place where some of England’s bones were discovered in 1992.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said the excavation operations took place on Mount Shavano.

“The operation lasted 5 days and it proved to be very successful in that numerous human remains, believed to be that of Beverly England, along with several items believed to be associated with her death, were recovered and collected as evidence,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office worked alongside the Salida Police Department, the Chaffee County Coroner’s Office and the FBI.

The human remains will be sent to a pathology lab at the University of North Texas northwest of Dallas, where they will be analyzed for identification.

“There were several remains that displayed possible damage and this could possibly reveal a cause of death,” the sheriff’s office said.

Court documents reviewed by the FOX31 Problem Solvers include multiple witness interviews from the past 20 years that connect the dots to a now 66-year-old woman named Mitzy Abeyta.

According to law enforcement investigators and relatives of both England and Abeyta, it was well known that Beverly England had been having an affair with Mitzy’s husband Steven Abeyta, at the time of England’s disappearance.

Beverly England told her babysitter she was going to meet with Mitzy Abeyta one-on-one despite the babysitter warning England not to do that.

A family friend told investigators that England planned to end the affair with Steven Abeyta. Another witness told police England and Mitzy Abeyta were seen together at a doughnut shop the morning of England’s disappearance.

England’s husband found his wife’s car at Riverside Park with her purse and shoes still inside on the afternoon of June 12, 1980 but the case soon went cold.

It would be another 12 years before human bones were found in a ravine at the base of Mount Shavano.

But the remains found in 1992 were sent to a Colorado Springs coroner who mistakenly believed the bones were from the Frontier Era and did nothing with them.

It was not until 2015 that DNA proved the bones were the remains of Beverly England, which convinced the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department and Salida Police to reopen the case.

