Police respond to barricaded subject in southeast Denver

DENVER — Officers are working on a situation with a person barricaded inside a home, the Denver Police Department confirmed Sunday afternoon.

A DPD spokesperson said the incident began as a welfare check at a home on the 400 block of South Ivy Street in the Washington Virginia Vale neighborhood.

However, the situation has since escalated, and DPD says there is a suicidal person barricaded inside the home.

The incident is isolated to one residence, police said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more information.