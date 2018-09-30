Photos of the craziest Broncos outfits for gameday at Mile High

DENVER – If you’re looking for inspiration for your next Broncos tailgate party – we got some pretty awesome pictures for you.

We thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the craziest Broncos outfits that’ll make you stand out in Broncos Country.

Like these fans who wore massive Super Bowl 50 rings on their heads.

Star Wars and Broncos Country come together with these orange Darth Vader costumes. Always a hit with fans at the game.

A Broncos blazer looks good with anything – oh and if you want your own, a company in Boulder makes them.

If blazers aren’t your thing, how about these overalls with the classic ‘D’ logo from Boulder or this fun orange and blue outfit.

Body paint is a great way to show off your pride and make for some fun photos with friends at the game.

And a wig looks good too.

Some Broncos fans even put miniature horses on themselves to show off their pride, like the “Broncnator.”

And sometimes fans go all out with body pant, wigs and a whole bunch of jewelry and buttons.

Here’s some more fun outfits from Broncos Country.

But sometimes just a classic orange shirt or jersey is all you need to stand out in the crowd.

You can always submit your Broncos photos here. We’d love to see them and show them off.