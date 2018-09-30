Photos of the craziest Broncos outfits for gameday at Mile High

DENVER – If you’re looking for inspiration for your next Broncos tailgate party – we got some pretty awesome pictures for you.
We thought it would be fun to take a look at some of the craziest Broncos outfits that’ll make you stand out in Broncos Country.
Like these fans who wore massive Super Bowl 50 rings on their heads.
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 9: Fans of the Denver Broncos react to a play against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 9, 2018 in {Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)
Star Wars and Broncos Country come together with these orange Darth Vader costumes. Always a hit with fans at the game.
DENVER, CO – DECEMBER 28: A colorful Denver Broncos fan dressed in an orange Darth Vader costume stands and cheers during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 28, 2014 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
DENVER – OCTOBER 7: A fan of the Denver Broncos wipes tears from his darth vader helmet during the game against the San Diego Chargers at Invesco Field at Mile High October 7, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Chargers defeated the Broncos 41-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 1: A costumed Denver Broncos fan during the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
A Broncos blazer looks good with anything – oh and if you want your own, a company in Boulder makes them.
Broncos fans pose outside of the stadium before the AFC divisional playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2016. (Photo: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Denver Broncos fans pose outside of the stadium prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff Game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 17, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 23: A Denver Broncos fan celebrates against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
If blazers aren’t your thing, how about these overalls with the classic ‘D’ logo from Boulder or this fun orange and blue outfit.
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 11: Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images
DENVER, CO – JANUARY 11: Denver Broncos fan Shane Hergenreder, of Denver, stands on top of his RV as he holds a tail gate party outside of the venue before a 2015 AFC Divisional Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 11, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Body paint is a great way to show off your pride and make for some fun photos with friends at the game.
DENVER – JANUARY 22: Denver Broncos fans cheer for their team before the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 22, 2006 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
DENVER, CO – SEPTEMBER 13: David Kline, left, and Chris Dominguez, both of Colorado, pose outside of the stadium while wearing blue and orange body paint before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Baltimore Ravens at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 13, 2015 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
And a wig looks good too.
DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 09: A Denver Broncos fan gets read for the game against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on October 9, 2011 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Some Broncos fans even put miniature horses on themselves to show off their pride, like the “Broncnator.”
CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 11: A fan of the Denver Broncos watches on at Bank of America Stadium on November 11, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
And sometimes fans go all out with body pant, wigs and a whole bunch of jewelry and buttons.
DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 12: A colorful Denver Broncos fan watches a game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Here’s some more fun outfits from Broncos Country.
DENVER – SEPTEMBER 23: A Denver Broncos fan cheers during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Invesco Field at Mile High on September 23, 2007 in Denver, Colorado. The Jaguars won 23-14. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
Fans pose for photos outside of Levi’s Stadium before Super Bowl 50 between the Broncos and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Fans walk outside the stadium before the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2016. (Photo: Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
But sometimes just a classic orange shirt or jersey is all you need to stand out in the crowd.
Denver Broncos fans outside of Broncos Stadium
You can always submit your Broncos photos here. We’d love to see them and show them off.
