One dead after duplex fire near Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One adult was found dead early Sunday morning after a fire in a duplex near Cherry Creek State Park, South Metro Fire Rescue said.
Firefighters arrived to the 5500 block of South Lansing Way around 4 a.m. Sunday when flames were visible coming from the building.
The gender of the person who died has not been released. No other residents were inside the building and no other injuries were reported, according to South Metro Fire.
Investigators are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.