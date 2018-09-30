One dead after duplex fire near Cherry Creek State Park

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — One adult was found dead early Sunday morning after a fire in a duplex near Cherry Creek State Park, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters arrived to the 5500 block of South Lansing Way around 4 a.m. Sunday when flames were visible coming from the building.

Arapahoe Co. Update – Tragically one adult was found deceased inside the duplex unit where the fire occurred. No other occupants inside and no injuries reported. Investigators are on scene working to determine the cause. Updates to follow when available. pic.twitter.com/Z37oRKUWDw — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) September 30, 2018

The gender of the person who died has not been released. No other residents were inside the building and no other injuries were reported, according to South Metro Fire.

Investigators are continuing to determine the cause of the fire.