× Old Aurora fire station up for sale as home

AURORA, Colo. — The Denver area’s housing market remains one of the hottest in the nation. Now, those looking for a new house have a unique opportunity in Aurora.

The former Aurora Fire Station No. 15 is up for sale. According to Zillow, the home on the 1600 block of Catawba Circle on the outskirts of town is listed at $419,000.

While part of the home looks relatively ordinary, the other half is occupied by a massive garage that used to house a firetruck. Its Zillow listing touts the garage can swallow five cars.

The 3,096 sq. ft. home has four bedrooms and 3 baths. It was built in 2006 and sits on a .29-acre lot.

A new Fire Station 15 has opened a short distance away.

Those interested in the home better hurry. Zillow says there is already an offer on it.