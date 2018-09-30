Marriage proposal on Colorado mountain ends with Texas couple being rescued

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Texas man’s attempt at getting engaged on top of a mountain in Boulder County ended with the couple having to be rescued, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Joshua Mason, 27, and his girlfriend, Katie Davis, 28, flew from Denton, Texas to Denver on Friday, authorities said. On Saturday, Mason took Davis on a hike from the 4th of July Trailhead to Jasper Peak on the Continental Divide, northwest of Nederland.

Mason was hoping to find an “isolated scenic location” along the 8.2 mile hike that has an elevation gain of over 3,000 feet to the nearly 13,000 foot summit, and he did.

Mason proposed to Davis and she happily accepted the surprise proposal.

But then things took a turn.

Because the couple did not leave the trailhead until around noon, and there is no identifiable trail to Jasper Peak, the couple got lost when it started to get dark.

The couple were not prepared for the cold weather and did not bring a lot of water.

Luckily, they were found by a man who was hiking in the area and led them to a group of his friends who were camping at Diamond Lake, the sheriff’s office said.

According the authorities, the couple were showing signs of altitude sickness as well as severe dehydration when they were rescued by the man. The campers provided them water, food and shelter in a tent where they were able to get warm.

Because of the couple’s condition, one of the campers hiked down to her vehicle in the middle of the night to drive to Nederland to call 911 for the couple.

A paramedic located the campers at Diamond Lake around 4:30 a.m.

“He determined that Mason and Davis needed to move to a lower altitude immediately,” the sheriff’s office said.”By that point they had recovered enough that they were both able to walk down to the trailhead, assisted by Rocky Mountain Rescue Group personnel.”

They arrived back at the trailhead around 6:30 a.m.

“Mason acknowledged that he did not allow enough time to complete the hike before dark, and they did not carry enough water or food,” the sheriff’s office said.

The good news? The engagement is still on despite the ordeal.