Lakewood police searching for man who touched himself in front of young girl

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Raul Rios Fonseca and his nine young girls play in their fenced-in front yard on a fall Sunday in Lakewood. Fonseca says the neighborhood has changed in the six years they’ve lived on Harlan Street, as it now has more crime. But nearly two weeks ago, something put this father on edge.

“It’s something I really doesn’t like and I got mad,” Fonseca said.

His daughter Yayrim, not even 11 years old, was confronted by a stranger driving in the neighborhood.

“I looked down and all I see is him hitting his private parts,” Yayrim Rios said. “Which made me feel really scared.”

Lakewood police say the suspect followed Rios around the neighborhood in his car. Police say the suspect is described as a bald African-American male between 20 to 30 years old. Police say the suspect could be around 6 feet tall, with facial stubble and an earring in both ears. Police say he was driving a gray or silver sedan (possibly a Ford) with silver rims.

Lakewood police say the suspect may have done this multiple times in the area. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 303-980-7300.