DENVER — The annual Susan G. Koman Colorado Race for the Cure takes place on Sunday in downtown Denver and it will cause several streets to be closed around the Auraria Campus.

Some of the biggest roads that will be impacted include parts of Auraria Parkway, Federal Boulevard and Colfax Avenue. Ramps from Interstate 25 in the area will also be impacted.

Road closures begin ahead of the race and will last until about 12 p.m.

Here is a map of the route and the areas you should avoid.