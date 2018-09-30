× Florida K-9 officer shot, killed chasing carjacking suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Authorities in Florida say a police dog was shot and killed while chasing an armed carjacking suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts that the K-9 dog named Fang died early Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was apprehended by another K-9 dog at the scene and arrested.

The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Rest In Peace #JSO K-9 FANG. K-9 FANG played a vital roll keeping everyone safe at special events and football games. He has captured some of the most dangerous criminals in #JAX. We will miss you, FANG. You are gone but will not be forgotten. End of Watch 09-30-2018 pic.twitter.com/mr4G9tAaAN — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 30, 2018

Fang was a 3-year-old German shepherd that performed both patrol and bomb-detection duties.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fang patrolled special events and football games and “captured some of the most dangerous criminals” in Jacksonville.