DPD releases photos of LoDo shooting suspects, asks public for help in case

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators identify those involved in a pair of shootings that left a security officer dead and another person seriously injured in Lower Downtown Friday.

DPD said the shootings happened near 15th Street and Market Street shortly before 2 a.m. Friday. Police say a man shot the security officer, 28-year-old Lucardio Kroener, during a fight while Kroener confronted the suspect about a different shooting that had happened a short time earlier.

On Sunday, DPD released several pictures of two people they believe were involved in the shootings. Images appear to show a white man and a black man. DPD says both men assaulted the first gunshot victim. Police believe the black individual then shot and killed Kroener.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 720-913-2000. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

Police also want anyone with cellphone video of either incident to email a copy to: DPD-Homicide.Unit@denvergov.org