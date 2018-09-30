× CSU president to step down, will take full-time chancellor role

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The president of Colorado State University will step down from his position during the summer of next year, the university announced Sunday.

Dr. Tony Frank’s last day as president will be July 1, 2019. He will then transition into a full-time role as chancellor of the CSU system, a position he has held in addition to being president since 2015.

Frank had been president for 10 years. During the last decade, Frank said CSU has increased its graduation rate and created a student body with low gaps based on socioeconomic status, race and first-generation status. Moreover, Frank said students’ debt levels have remained below that national average and student satisfaction is at an all-time high.

“We have exciting opportunities before us, and critical initiatives underway and emerging. CSU’s reputation, in the state, nationally and internationally has never been stronger,” Frank said in a statement.

The president added that the decision to leave his position was not easy and that he is confident about CSU’s future.

“CSU will be in good hands. I’ll be around for the rest of this year, and then I’m just moving down the road. And I have enormous confidence that the Board will be able to attract an outstanding leader who will lead what shapes up to be an extraordinarily promising decade ahead. I can’t wait to see what that decade brings for CSU,” Frank said.

Founded in 1870, the Fort Collins-based university will celebrate 150 years in 2020.