A cooler Sunday, soggy work week ahead

DENVER — A cold front has increased the cloud cover and fog across the Front Range to kick off our Sunday.

Thanks to the cloudy start, temperatures will be noticeably cooler than Saturday, with highs ranging from the 60-70s. Breezy conditions are also expected today, with gusts as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour possible.

A few late afternoon and evening showers can’t be ruled out for the central and northern mountains, but conditions look to stay dry across the eastern half of the state.

We’ll see a slight bump in temperatures as we head into the upcoming work week, with highs near 80 through Wednesday.

We continue to monitor Hurricane Rosa, which sits off the Baja California region as a Category 1 hurricane. The path of this storm will bring extra moisture to the Four Corners region by the middle to end of the work week.

Here in the Denver metro area, expect cloudy, muggy and wet conditions, specifically Thursday and Friday. Our temperatures will be slightly cooler with the increased moisture and cloud cover, with highs in the low 70s.

