61-year-old mountain biker dies on expert trail at Snowmass ski area

ASPEN, Colo. — A 61-year-old mountain biker died on an expert trail at the Snowmass ski area in central Colorado.

Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle tells The Aspen Times the man was apparently riding alone on the Valhalla trail Saturday afternoon when the accident happened. He said there were no witnesses.

Hanle says Skico patrol received a call shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday from a biker who found the man. An off-duty ski patroller started CPR. Emergency responders continued CPR for 25 minutes before stopping.

Hanle says the man’s name and cause of death will be released by the Pitkin County coroner’s office.

The death is the second mountain-biking death on the trail in just over a year.

David Duff of Kentucky, who was 67, fractured his neck in July 2017 after losing control of his bike on a series of jumps.