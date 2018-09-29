Who the Rockies could play next and where to get tickets

DENVER — Thanks to a win against the Washington Nationals Friday night, Rocktober is officially happening. While a playoff spot for the Rockies is secured as at least a wild-card contender, the team could claim its first National League West title depending on its performance (and that of the Los Angeles Dodgers) during their games Sunday.

Because the Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants Saturday, the Rockies could not have claimed the NL West title with a win against the Nationals Saturday night.

Following the Rockies’ Saturday loss, a win Sunday — combined with a Dodgers loss — would give Colorado the division title.

If the Rockies lose again Sunday — and the Dodgers win — the Dodgers take the NL West crown and the Rockies head to the wild-card game against the Milwaukee Brewers or Chicago Cubs. That game would not be played in Denver, as both the Cubs and Brewers have a better record.

If both the Rockies and Dodgers win (or both lose) their Sunday games, there will be a tie-breaker game to determine the NL West winner.

The tie-breaker game would be played in Los Angeles. If that game happens, tickets can be purchased on the Dodgers’ website. However, as other postseason tickets have already sold out for the team, one may need to find tickets through a third-party seller.

If the Rockies take the NL West, they will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. Tickets and pricing for that series can be found here.

If the Rockies make it to and win the NLDS, they will then play in the National League Championship Series for a shot at going to the World Series.