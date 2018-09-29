Weld County horse tests positive for viral disease

GREELEY, Colo. — State officials say a Weld County horse has tested positive for a viral disease.

Colorado State Veterinarian Keith Roehr says the horse that tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia will be quarantined, along with all other horses on the property.

He says all of the horses will be observed and tested again in 60 days.

Another horse in Weld County tested positive for the disease in August, but the Greeley Tribune reports that the two cases are unrelated.

Colorado officials in mid-September had to locate 140 horses that shared a facility with the first affected animal.

The disease, typically spread by biting flies among animals, poses no danger to humans.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the disease cannot be cured. Affected animals must be quarantined for life or euthanized.