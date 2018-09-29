× Rockies fall to Nats, drop into NL West tie with Dodgers

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies dropped into a tie with Los Angeles for the NL West lead with only one game left, routed by Stephen Strasburg, Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals 12-2 Saturday night.

Hoping to hold their one-game edge, the Rockies instead saw their winning streak end at eight. The Dodgers were 10-6 winners in San Francisco earlier to ensure the race will go down to the wire.

With game No. 162 on deck, the Rockies (90-71) are attempting to accomplish something they’ve never done since entering the league in 1993: capture a division title. It won’t be an easy task, either, with Colorado expected to face NL Cy Young candidate Max Scherzer. The Dodgers plan to throw Walker Buehler against a scuffling Giants squad.

If Los Angeles and Colorado finish tied, there will be a one-game tiebreaker for the West title Monday at Dodger Stadium. The loser will become a wild card.