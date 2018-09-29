Peetz, Briggsdale set state record for most points scored in high school football game

PEETZ, Colo. — Two rural Colorado teams set a new state record for most points scored in a high school football game Saturday.

The Peetz Bulldogs defeated the Briggsdale Falcons 101-85. According to CHSAA Now, the 186 combined points are the most ever scored by two high school teams in Colorado.

“Our offenses looked great out there, and our defenses looked terrible,” Peetz coach Scott Sorensen told Colorado Preps. “Both teams.”

Briggsdale and Peetz are both in northeast Colorado, but they are about 90 minutes away from one another by car.

The previous state record was held by two other Eastern Plains teams: Hugo and Vona. In 1930, Hugo walloped Vona 176-6, according to CHSAA.