Pedestrian killed in crash near DIA

DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal crash near Denver International Airport Saturday night.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened on the 6500 block of Tower Road. A woman on foot was killed when she was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene, a DPD spokesperson said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Northbound Tower Road is closed at East 64th Avenue. Southbound Tower is closed at East 67th Avenue.

The crash happened in an area with several hotels and businesses serving the airport.