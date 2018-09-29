Multiple agencies respond to wildfire burning near Minturn

MINTURN, Colo. — A number of local agencies are responding to a wildfire burning on a hillside above Minturn, the Eagle River Fire Protection District (ERFPD) said Saturday.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office first posted about the fire early Saturday afternoon. As of 2:30 p.m., it had burned roughly 10 acres.

Also known as the Two Elk Fire, it is burning above a Minturn shooting range.

A single-engine air tanker, two helicopters and a type-2 hand crew are working on fighting the fire. In addition to the ERFPD and the sheriff’s office, the U.S. Forest Service, Vail Fire, Greater Eagle Fire and Gypsum Fire are responding.

Authorities have not ordered any evacuations. ERFPD did not say what may have caused the fire.