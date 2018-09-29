× Lakewood police end standoff near Colfax and Garrison

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A “shelter in place” request from Lakewood police in the area of West 14th Avenue and Garrison Street Saturday morning has been lifted.

That’s just south of Colfax at Garrison.

Officers said the were trying to contact a domestic violence suspect in a house.

This situation started around 1 a.m. and police believed the suspect is armed.

They said he fired shots. No one was injured.

The situation came to a peaceful conclusion around 10 a.m. when officers took a 53-year-old man into custody.