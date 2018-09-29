Greeley baby in serious condition after dog bite

GREELEY, Colo. — An infant is in the hospital after being bitten by a dog Saturday afternoon, a Greeley Police Department spokesperson said.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a dog bit an infant on the 2500 block of 10th Avenue Court in Greeley.

The baby was taken to North Colorado Medical Center and is in serious condition. Police did not say exactly how old the infant is.

GPD said a Siberian husky was removed from the home and taken to the Weld County Animal Shelter.

The incident is under investigation.