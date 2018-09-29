Fall plant sale gives gardeners a head start on spring blooms

DENVER — The annual fall and plant sale brought gardeners out to the Denver Botanic Gardens Saturday morning.

Despite the chilly temperatures, experts at the Gardens say fall is one of the best times to make sure your garden sprouts up in full bloom come spring.

“We like to preach the message that gardening happens year-round in Colorado,” said curator Mike Bone.

“The horticulturists here really, they have a great feel for what grows well in Colorado and so they only stock what will actually succeed here,” said shopper Libby Anglin. “It gets warm and it freezes, it gets warm and it freezes,” she said, noting that the sale only showcases what will grow well in the Rocky Mountain climate near her Lakewood home.

What sets this sale apart is that some of the plants for sale are grown in the Botanic Garden so that gives you a chance to take them home and put them in your own back yard.

And while many of us believe April showers bring May flowers, experts say that it’s time to rethink that timeline.

“Fall planting of perennials and bulbs go hand-in-hand and it’s one of the best ways to get plants established so that in spring your garden is beautiful and ready to go,” said Bone.

If you’re interested in learning more, the Denver Botanic Gardens offers classes throughout the year and you can stop by the Gardening Help Desk with questions – that’s free with admission.