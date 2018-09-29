× DPD responds to man barricaded in west Denver camper

DENVER, Colo. — A man barricaded himself inside an RV camper in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood Saturday afternoon, the Denver Police Department said.

Just before 2:45 p.m., officers tried to serve a warrant to a man on the 3100 block of West Walsh Place. The man went into the camper and did not come out.

Officers declared the incident a barricade situation at 3:35 p.m. They are currently working with the man to try to talk him out of the camper.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m., DPD said the barricade situation had been resolved and officers had executed their warrant.