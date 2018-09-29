× Crews fight new wildfire in Park County

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a new wildfire in Park County, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday.

The fire, also known as the Wilkerson Fire, was reported at 2:37 p.m. Saturday. It is burning about 3 miles northwest of Lake George.

The wildfire has burned about 25 acres.

One large air tanker, two small air tankers and a helicopter are fighting the fire alongside ground crews. There are about 70 personnel working in all.

The wildfire is believed to be human caused and is under investigation.

There is no word on containment or whether structures are threatened.