Cooler Sunday followed by rainy week

Fog and low clouds will build into Eastern Colorado once again tonight. Most spots will wake up to cloudy skies on Sunday with cool temperatures in the 40s.

Denver will only reach the low 70s on Sunday with more sunshine peaking out in the afternoon. Winds will be breezy on the Front Range but will be even stronger in the high country and western Colorado with gusts up to 35mph.

The Front Range will stay dry on Sunday with evening showers in the mountains.

Temperatures will heat back up to the upper 70s on Monday with a 10 percent chance of an isolated shower.

The 80s return Tuesday and Wednesday with scattered shower and storm chances each afternoon.

Rain chances increase to 40 percent on Thursday and Friday dropping temperatures to the low 70s.

