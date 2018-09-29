Big temperature swing for Saturday, dry weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After highs only made it into the low 50s on Friday, we'll experience a 35 degree temperature swing to start the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will reach the mid-80s under a mixture of sun and clouds. Windy conditions are expected, with Red Flag Warnings in effect across the state.

A weak front will pass through on Sunday, bringing extra cloud cover and a slight drop in temperatures. Highs will stay in the low 70s to end our weekend, which is seasonal for late September. A mountain shower or two can't be ruled out during the late afternoon and evening hours.

Changes will move into the state as we head into the upcoming work week. Temperatures will in the upper 70s to kick off the week on Monday and Tuesday, with a slight chance of a shower both afternoons.

Rain chances will increase Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as moisture from Hurricane Rosa moves into the four corners region. Temperatures will dip a bit due to the cloud cover and rain, with highs staying in the 60-70s.

