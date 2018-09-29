2 Denver moms start non-profit to curb gun violence, saying they’re fed up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Few people want to see gun violence in Denver end more than a woman who helped found a new non-profit. The group is stepping in to help young men and their families before tragedy strikes.

“We’re seeing it a lot," Doretta Tootle, the co-founder of Enough is Enough said.

“Every time you hear a shooting or [that a] young person has lost their life, it’s like an old scar that don’t go away. It opens back up," Angela Lee, another co-founder of the non-profit said.

Angela Lee lost her son to gun violence in 2016. She decided to turn her pain into purpose.

“I was just like, 'I have to do something,'" Lee said. “I just kept saying, 'Enough is enough,' and me and Doretta was like, 'Yeah, that’s what we’ll call it, Enough is Enough.'"

“We are basically supporting moms, families that have lost their children to gun violence," Tootle said. “We’re doing restorative justice circles with them, and in those restorative justice circles, we have moms and families that have lost their children to gun violence. And with that, they’re telling their stories.”

The ladies think their programs are working, but they also know there is still work to be done. If you want to get involved with Enough is Enough, send them an email.