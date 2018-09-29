× 11-year-old girl missing out of Aurora

UPDATE: Shortly after 6 p.m., APD said Jackie had been found.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are hoping the public can help officers track down an 11-year-old girl reported missing out of Aurora.

Jacqueline “Jackie” Moreno-Silva was last seen at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy Friday. The Aurora Police Department says mother was supposed to pick her up but was unable to locate her once school got out.

Jackie is 4 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 100 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jean jacket, bluejeans and gray-and-white shoes.

“Jackie is believed to have left school with an unknown friend and may have had a sleepover with this friend. Other than her age, Jackie has no at-risk factors. There was a delay in reporting Jackie missing to police,” APD said on its Facebook page.

Police urged anyone who knows where Jackie may be to call 911 immediately.