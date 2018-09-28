Woman seriously injured in Littleton shooting

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday night, the Littleton Police Department said Friday.

In a press release, LPD said it responded to the 5500 block of South Elati Street around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman outside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

20-year-old Andrew O’John, of Denver, was taken into custody. He will be jailed at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on first-degree assault, according to LPD.

The investigation into the shooting continues. LPD did not disclose whether the suspect knew the victim.