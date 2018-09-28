Woman arrested for trying to extort money from family of missing Aurora teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - A Sacramento woman has been arrested for trying to extort money from families of missing children, including the family of Lashaya Stine, who disappeared from Aurora in July 2016.

According to the federal complaint filed in California, 23-year-old Rozzari Young was arrested after getting caught in an undercover prostitution sting. She had allegedly agreed to meet an undercover officer for sex in exchange for $120. During that bust, investigators found text message exchanges with two families.

Young is accused of threatening to hurt Stine if she wasn’t paid $2,000. According to the criminal complaint, Young told Stine’s mother that Stine owed her money. Here is part of the text message exchange between Stine’s mother, Sabrina Jones and Rozzari Young:

Young: Lashaya is safe and well taken care of.

Jones: Where is she? Please I miss my daughter so much. I cry every day.

Jones: Please.

Jones: I will die without her.

Jones: We love her so much.

Young: Lashaya owe me for loosing my **** you gone pay me back or she gone work for it…and if she try and run off he gone get what he deserve you get police involved youll never see her again.

Jones: What does she owe?

Jones: Tell us how much plz!

Young: She owes over 2,000 dollars but we can work something out to get her back home im tires of hearing her crying.

Young: And i must repeat you get the law enforcement involved the deal will be off.

Sabrina Jones stopped communicating with young and reported the information to Aurora Police. Aurora Police cannot comment on the case, as it is an FBI investigation. Lashaya Stine is still missing and there is a $15,000 reward for information in the case.

Young is also accused of reaching out to the parents of Alycia Yeoman. Young told her parents she wanted to get paid or Yeoman would be hurt. Yeoman was reported missing in March of 2017. Her body was found in May of 2017.

Young is charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure with the intent to extort and interstate transmission of a threat to injure.

