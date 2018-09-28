Rapid warm up forecast for the last weekend of September

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The drop in temperatures today will be moving out as warmer weather is moving back in for you weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs quickly reaching the mid 80s in metro Denver. We won't be as warm on Sunday with a little more cloud cover and highs in the middle 70s which is closer to normal for this time of year.

We will start the work week with upper 70s only to be followed by lower 70s and even 60s by the end of next week. The reason for the cool down is we have rain back in the forecast. It'll be scattered showers on Tuesday & Wednesday. Then look for higher rain chances for Thursday and, especially, Friday. There even looks to be a good shot of snow for the Colorado mountains by the end of the week.

