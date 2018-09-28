× The Flying Karamazov Brothers

Known for consistently testing the laws of physics, The Flying Karamazov Brothers are as wonderfully strange and exciting as their exotic name implies. Long before the term “new vaudeville” was coined, the Brothers were pushing the show-biz envelope with their inimitable blend of awe-inspiring juggling, musical ingenuity and off-kilter clowning. The Flying Karamazov Brothers’ wild and physically demanding antics won the ensemble a 1981 Obie Award for “Outstanding Achievement in the Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway Theatre” and a 2004 “Award of Excellence” from the International Jugglers’ Association. For more information go to http://www.fkb.com/. Tickets start at $20 and are available at 303-987-7845, Lakewood.org/LCCPresents or the Lakewood Cultural Center Box Office, 470 S. Allison Parkway (Wadsworth and West Alameda Avenue). The Lakewood Cultural Center Presents 2018-2019 season is generously supported by the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD), celebrating 30 years of culture for all; Colorado Creative Industries; National Endowment for the Arts; and The Denver Post Community.