Security officer killed in LoDo shooting, Denver police say

DENVER -- A security officer was shot and killed early Friday morning during a confrontation with a suspect involved in an earlier shooting that critically injured one person Denver police said.

It happened in the area of 15th and Market streets just before 2 a.m. in Lower Downtown Denver.

"A security guard working in the area confronted a possible suspect in that shooting near 14th St. A physical altercation ensued between the security guard and the suspect. During this confrontation, the suspect shot and killed the security officer," a Denver police spokesman said Friday night.

The victim who died has been identified as 28-year-old Lucardio Kroener.

The suspect has the following description:

African American man

25-35 years old

Stocky build

Braided hair

Facial hair

Dark-colored hoodie

Police said the suspect and his associates were seen leaving the area on foot.

There are a number of nightclubs and bars in the area.

Several blocks were shut down as police launched a homicide investigation.

Market Street was closed between 14th and 15th streets, and 15th Street was closed at Larimer Street. The roads reopened at 8 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to call the Denver Police Department 720-913-2000 or Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867