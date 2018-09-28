Rockies fans celebrating return to Rocktober

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The fans are flocking to 20th and Blake just like they always have, even though every season has ultimately ended with heartbreak for the past 25 years.

The Rockies have never won a World Series or a division title.

However, this year there is a buzz around the ballpark and a feeling that this year will be different.

The Rockies road to the post season has never looked better with several games still left to play.

The team is leading the National League West division by one game with two still left to play.

"We've waited a long time for this, so we're over due," said Fran Gillis, a season ticket holder for the past 26 years.

The St. Louis Cardinals were atop the Rockies in the Wild Card standings, but they are on the verge of being eliminated.

Cardinals fans living in Denver, like Lee Weinberger, are already throwing in the towel.

"It's been a long season. September tears, September sorrows," he said.

The Dodgers remain a thorn in the Rockies side. Roberto Rojas is a proud Dodgers fan and he knows how much his team has thwarted the Rockies over the years.

"I want to see the Dodgers win and the Rockies lose, and I'm expecting to hear it from Rockies fans," Rojas said.

However, for once even the Dodgers are trailing the red hot Rockies.

Nationals fans visiting Colorado for this weekend's series are also a little shocked it's the Rockies, not their team, on the verge of getting in.

"We thought this series would be important, but for us, not the Rockies," said one fan.

Yes, Rockies fans are celebrating, but Colorado is hoping for something more. The division title.

"I would get really emotional. Yeah, it'd be huge," said Gillis.