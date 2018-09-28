Prosecutors say Uber driver shot passenger from outside car; Case to go to trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Prosecutors say evidence shows that an Uber driver charged with shooting a passenger on I-25 near University Boulevard was outside the car when he fired a handgun 10 times, striking the man inside the car six times.

Judge Shelley Gilman ruled Friday that there is enough evidence for 29-year-old Michael Hancock to stand trial for the June death of 45-year-old Hyun Kim.

The judge found probable cause to go forward with a trial based on the prosecution’s argument that the number of shots fired and number and location of wounds on the victim show Hancock could have committed first degree murder.

The hearing provided the clearest glimpse yet of why prosecutors charged Hancock with first-degree murder. His family has said Hancock was defending himself after being attacked.

A police officer who responded to the scene testified Friday that Hancock told him the car was traveling 70 mph when Kim hit him in the face.

The defense argued Michael Hancock did not want to kill Hyun Soo Kim. They say he shot ten times in self-defense.

The defense also said Hancock flagged down a driver for help to call 911, and asked officers if the passenger he shot was OK.

A witness has told FOX31 Problem Solvers she believes the shooting was in self-defense.

Hancock has not entered a formal plea yet and he remains in jail.