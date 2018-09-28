One killed, one critically wounded in LoDo shooting; suspect being sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One person was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting early Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1400 block of Market Street in Lower Downtown. There are a number of nightclubs and bars in the area.

Several blocks were shut down as police launched a homicide investigation.

Market Street was closed between 14th and 15th streets, and 15th Street was closed at Larimer Street.

Police did not release too many details other than both victims were men. Their names and ages were not released.

No arrests have been made and no suspect information was released.