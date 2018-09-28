× Man sentenced to 40 years for fatal Denver shooting

DENVER — A man will serve 40 years in prison for the shooting death of another man in northeast Denver last year. The Denver District Attorney’s office said Corey Davis, 31, was sentenced Thursday.

During the late afternoon of Nov. 6, 2017, following an argument, Davis shot 42-year-old Christopher Moody in the chest on the 2100 block of North Olive Street. Moody was in his car at the time and managed to drive off after being shot. However, he crashed into an unoccupied car about one block away, where Denver firefighters found him while responding to the report of a crash.

Moody was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Davis was arrested on Nov. 8. He was originally charged with first-degree murder. In August, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.