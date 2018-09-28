Light the Night live report

Light the Night at Washington park revealed a sea of lanterns. 10-thousand participants walked around the park with their lanterns lit up. The event raised 1.5 million dollars for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals interviewed Beth Muehlethaler from the LLS about how the event helps individuals and families.

