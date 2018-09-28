Light the Night

10-Thousand lanterns lit up the night at Washington Park for the yearly "Night the Light Event" that raises money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals hosted the event. Each person had a lantern, the yellow lantern was for people walking in memory of a loved one. The red lanterns symbolized anyone wanting to see the end of cancer and the white lanterns were for Survivors and anyone fighting cancer.AlertMe
