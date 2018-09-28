‘Just say sorry’: Thornton family has Halloween display vandalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Take a drive through the Rolling Hills subdivision in Thornton, and the Deluzio home is tough to miss.

Gory statues and gravestones fill the entire front yard, a sight the neighborhood has come to expect every September.

"Halloween is probably one of our favorite holidays," says Chris Deluzio. "The neighbors love it, we get people walking by here taking pictures all the time."

In addition to coffins that open and close, there are plenty of surprises for trick-or-treaters each year.

But Wednesday morning in the dead of night, someone decided to deface the display, tearing a 7-foot mannequin in half, and shoving the top half in their car.

The entire episode, was caught on surveillance cameras at a neighboring home.

"It angers me, just the way the yard's set up right now, it takes 6 of us about 10 hours," says Deluzio. "It's the money, plus the time, and for someone to disrespect that, it's not right."

Deluzio says they've reached out to police, but they haven't been able to track down any suspects.

He simply wants the mannequin back, plus an apology.

"It's unfortunate there's people out there that would do that," he says. "I'd like to see the people come forward and just bring the part back, or just say sorry, that would go a long way with us."